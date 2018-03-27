Irishman abroad almost killed by one punch
A YOUNG MAN suffering from a traumatic head injury has shared his story.

Irish man Michael, who was celebrating the dawn of a new year with his fiancée Clar and other brother Christopher, suffered a serious head injury during an altercation that took place in January of this year.

Quantity surveyor Michael, Clar and his brother moved to Sydney, Australia to begin new lives but a violent incident almost ended the life of Michael.

The family of Michael set up a GoFundMe to support him in his recovery and thankfully since the incident, he has somewhat recovered.

Michael has spoken of his rehabilitation following an induced coma and a cranioplasty surgery earlier this month but he has shared his story of how one punch almost killed him.

He said the altercation seriously damaged him and it was unprecedented: "It occurred on an average night out, while I celebrated the beginning of the new year with my fiancée Clar, and close friends. It was a completely unprovoked attack and my injuries were the result of just one punch."

Michael warned people of fighting others, urging the severity one punch can inflict on a person: "I feel it is important that people fully understand the consequences of throwing just one punch, as in this case it is this one punch that almost cost me my life. It was one punch that saw me spend days in a coma, literally fighting for my life, while those I love looked on in despair.

He said that while he is glad to have survived, he hoped in sharing his story he could warn people against violence in the future: "It was just one punch that caused us to be ‘catapulted into this living nightmare’ and I hope that on sharing my story I can prevent even one person from throwing that (life altering/ in some cases fatal) punch in the future."

 

