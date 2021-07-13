Is that Braveheart’s Mel Gibson saluting Trump at Conor McGregor’s Fight Night

A video has emerged of Donald Trump being saluted by what appears to be Mel Gibson, at the UFC 264 fight on July 10.

As Trump waves to the crowd, surrounded by security guards, it appears to be Mel Gibson, who was attending the fight, who is seen giving the salute to Trump, at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada

The video was originally posted on Twitter by The Columbia Bugle, asking:

“Yoooooo!!! Is that Mel Gibson saluting President Trump?”

And later added other footage matching Mel Gibson at the event to the person seen saluting – with the beard, dark shirt and glasses.

According to Newsweek, the video has been validated and later confirmed by Snopes (fact checker).

Here you can see the beard, shirt and glasses – match that of the person saluting.

This all happened on the much awaited-for night when Conor McGregor took on Dustin Poirier in their 3rd encounter, UFC 264. Unfortunately, McGregor lost the fight sustaining a leg break.

Back in 2016, during the election campaign Gibson distanced himself from Trump’s political ambitions and decision to build a wall.

“With all this talk of building walls and stuff like that, I think it’s worth remembering that if you look at the service men and the military in this country, a lot of them have names like Ramirez, Hernandez, and Rodrigos, and just from my reading, it’s interesting that many of these men fight and die for their country - and women - and some of them don’t even get their citizenship till after they're dead. So, you know, I think that - talk of walls and so forth is non-sensical.” said Mel Gibson in an interview with Jorge Ramos in 2016, Gibson said he believes the United States deserves better than Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.