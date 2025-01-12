'It's going to be a wild ride': Critically-acclaimed show The Dry is commissioned for third and final series

CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED comedy-drama The Dry has been commissioned for a third series and final series by ITV.

The Bafta-nominated show stars Belfast actress Roisin Gallagher as recovering alcoholic Shiv, who returns home to Dublin after 10 years in London.

Also among the cast in the first two seasons were Game of Thrones stars Ciarán Hinds and Michael McElhatton, as well as Siobhán Cullen (The Limehouse Golem), Moe Dunford (Vikings) and Sam Keeley (In the Heart of the Sea).

The third series, which will see Irish duo Nancy Harris and Paddy Breathnach return as writer and director respectively, is set to air on ITVX and RTÉ in 2026.

The new series will see the Sheridan family face their biggest challenge yet as they unearth a huge family secret that throws everyone off kilter.

Long-held secrets unearthed

Harris says fans of the series are in for a 'wild ride' in the show's denouement.

"I am truly thrilled The Dry is coming back for another round with Shiv and the Sheridan family," she said.

"It's been a joy to work with Paddy Breathnach, [Executive Producer] Emma Norton and this truly gifted ensemble cast to tell this story.

"Season three digs into the roots of the Sheridans dysfunctional dynamic, unearthing long-held secrets and taking our characters in new and unexpected directions.

"It's going to be a wild ride and we can't wait to share it with our audience."

Amongst all the emotional upheaval, the Sheridans must face the fact that change is inevitable.

As the family members try to forge new lives amidst the betrayals of the past, destructive patterns start to emerge and soon it is Shiv who might not want to face some hard truths.

As the family gathers for the series finale, Shiv realises there's only so long she can blame her family, her bad ex and even the drink — what if the real problem in her life is just… herself?

'Outstanding ensemble cast'

Dermot Horan, Director of Acquisitions & Co-Productions for RTÉ, attributed the show's popularity to viewers being able to relate to the Sheridan family.

"The first two seasons of The Dry were hugely popular with our audiences," he said.

"Nancy Harris has created in the Sheridans that most recognisable and dysfunctional of Irish families, to which we can all relate through their ups and downs.

"Paddy Breathnach will once again get the very best of the outstanding ensemble cast led by Roisin Gallagher as Shiv.

"RTÉ is once again delighted to be working with Element Pictures, ITVX and Screen Ireland on this highly-popular award-winning series who are bringing this very local Irish story to UK and global audiences."

According to ITV, the first and second series combined have enjoyed more than 8.2m streams, while it has reached over 1.2m streams on RTÉ Player.

The third series is produced by Element Pictures for ITVX and RTÉ, in association with Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland and ITV Studios.

Emma Norton, Executive Producer at Element Pictures, said: "The Dry team are all so excited to be able to give the Sheridans their grand finale.

"This season is going to be full of the show's signature irreverence and pathos and we're thrilled to be bringing our brilliant cast back together for one last blow out."

In Britain, the final series will air on ITV's streaming service, ITVX, and will be shown on RTÉ in Ireland.