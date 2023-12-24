'It's the space version': Charlie Hunnam explains unusual Belfast accent in new Netflix sci-fi movie, Rebel Moon

ENGLISH actor Charlie Hunnam has explained the reason for his unusual Northern Irish accent in Netflix's new sci-fi epic Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire.

The movie, directed by Zack Snyder, landed on Netflix this week after a limited theatrical release in the United States.

Hunnam this week told The Hook that he used the role to fulfil an ambition of using a Belfast accent in a movie, which he dubbed his 'favourite accent'.

However, despite claiming to have perfected the accent, he added that the reception from test audiences forced a change, with the actor describing the result as 'the space version'.

Movie fans, meanwhile, are divided over the accent, with some wondering why any version of a Belfast accent exists in a fictional futuristic galaxy.

The film itself has also received a mixed reception from critics but has got the thumbs up from audiences.

'It was perfect'

Rebel Moon is a two-part space opera that sees the inhabitants of a farming colony battle against the tyrannical forces of the ruling Motherworld empire.

Part One: A Child of Fire sees Hunnam plays Kai, a mercenary pilot recruited by the rebels in their fight against the Motherland's military, known as the Imperium.

The Newcastle-born star said he felt the role was the perfect opportunity to use a Belfast accent on screen but that American audiences 'couldn't really understand a word I was saying'.

"I'm a little self-conscious, I chose to make a big move and do an accent, my favourite accent, which I've been looking for an opportunity to use — it's the Belfast accent," he told The Hook.

"I worked really hard with a fantastic dialect coach and I must say — probably for the first time ever in my career — I absolutely nailed the accent.

"I think it was perfect but the American audience couldn't really understand a word I was saying so then we had to ADR it and pull it back a little bit.

"I justified it that we're several thousand years in the future and maybe it's like the space version of the origin accent."

Mixed reception

Well, who's to say futuristic space pilots in fictional far-off galaxies won't have Belfast accents?

However, some social media users thought it was an odd choice to fulfil an ambition of using the accent in a fictional universe.

"Charlie Hunnam has a Belfast accent in a movie where Belfast doesn't exist," said one Twitter user.

"Why is Charlie Hunnam putting on an Irish accent when Earth seems to play no part in this universe," added another.

Despite Hunnam explaining the deviation from the accent he had perfected, some questioned the final result.

"My wife has Irish family and Charlie Hunnam's attempt at an accent is causing her physical pain," read one tweet.

Another user joked that Hunnam's effort had 'violated the Good Friday agreement'.

Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire hasn't gone down well with critics, currently holding a 23 per cent 'fresh' rating on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

However, it has found favour with fans — despite grumbles about Hunnam's accent — with an audience score of 67 per cent.

An extended director's cut is due to be released early next year, while Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver, is set to land on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire is available on Netflix now and also stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein and Anthony Hopkins.