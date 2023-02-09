JARED O’MARA: Former MP jailed for four years for faked expenses claims
News

JARED O’MARA: Former MP jailed for four years for faked expenses claims

Jared O'Mara has been sentenced to four years in prison

A FORMER MP has been jailed for four years for faking expenses claims.

Jared O'Mara, of Walker Close, Sheffield, was yesterday found guilty of six counts of fraud, following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Today, at the same court, he was sentenced to four years in prison for the offences, which were perpetrated to fund his “extensive cocaine habit”.

The court heard that O’Mara tried to fraudulently claim taxpayers' money for work that was never carried out and jobs that didn't exist.

The 41-year-old, the MP for the Sheffield Hallam constituency from 2017 to 2019, went on trial for submitting “dishonest” invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) between June and August 2019.

O'Mara, who has autism, even invented a charity — Confident About Autism South Yorkshire — for which fake invoices were also produced.

Four claims totalling £19,400 were submitted for the fictitious charity to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

South Yorkshire Police say the total value of O’Mara’s fraud was almost £52,610, although confirmed that none of the claims were ever paid, due to IPSA’s concerns.

"O'Mara clearly viewed IPSA as a source of income that was his to spend however he wanted — and that included funding his extensive cocaine habit," said DC Kathryn Hughes, of South Yorkshire Police.

O'Mara's former chief of staff Gareth Arnold, 30, of School Lane, Dronfield, was yesterday found guilty of three counts of fraud and cleared of three further counts.

He was given a 15-month jail term suspended for two years.

See More: Jared O'Mara, Leeds Crown Court, Sentence

Related

Former MP Jared O’Mara guilty of fraud carried out to fund 'extensive cocaine habit'
News 14 hours ago

Former MP Jared O’Mara guilty of fraud carried out to fund 'extensive cocaine habit'

By: Gerard Donaghy

NI Secretary extends deadline for Northern Ireland Executive formation to January 2024
News 1 hour ago

NI Secretary extends deadline for Northern Ireland Executive formation to January 2024

By: Fiona Audley

E-bike driver seriously injured after collision with lorry on Dublin road
News 2 hours ago

E-bike driver seriously injured after collision with lorry on Dublin road

By: Irish Post

Latest

Renewed appeal for information on 10-year anniversary of Irishman’s murder
News 2 hours ago

Renewed appeal for information on 10-year anniversary of Irishman’s murder

By: Irish Post

Two men arrested in Natalie McNally murder investigation released without charge
News 3 hours ago

Two men arrested in Natalie McNally murder investigation released without charge

By: Irish Post

The onward rolling PR machine of Ireland's niche sport, rugby
News 15 hours ago

The onward rolling PR machine of Ireland's niche sport, rugby

By: Joe Horgan

A quarter of parents prioritising food over other bills, according to Irish charity
News 16 hours ago

A quarter of parents prioritising food over other bills, according to Irish charity

By: Gerard Donaghy

Nationalist parties welcome Supreme Court ruling that Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful
News 18 hours ago

Nationalist parties welcome Supreme Court ruling that Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful

By: Gerard Donaghy