Killer extradited from Ireland is jailed for life after targeted hit-and-run

A MAN found guilty of murder after being extradited to Britain from Ireland has been handed a life sentence.

Keith McCarthy, 42, was last month found guilty of murdering 29-year-old Kerrin Repman in a targeted hit-and-run in Essex in 2020.

At St Albans Crown Court on Thursday, McCarthy was handed a life sentence with a minimum of 22 years before he is eligible for parole.

He has also been banned from driving for 31 years.

Collaboration

"This investigation has been an excellent collaboration between numerous law enforcement agencies with a shared common goal," said Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton of Essex Police.

"Not only did our hard work unanimously convince the jury that he murdered Kerrin, but it's resulted in McCarthy being given a life sentence and we're all extremely proud and honoured to have been a part of that.

“We’re also extremely grateful for the support shown by both Kerrin's family and the woman injured in the collision throughout this incredibly difficult time."

Arrest warrant

On April 15, 2020, a BMW driven by McCarthy struck a moped being ridden by Mr Repman in Dovercourt, Essex.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pedestrian, a woman in her 70s at the time, was also left with life-changing injuries after the moped slid across the road and struck her.

McCarthy fled the scene on foot before leaving the country as police enquiries to identify and locate him intensified.

A European Arrest Warrant was issued for his arrest and he was later tracked down in Ireland.

Extradition proceedings were granted and McCarthy arrived back in Britain on February 3, 2022.

When charged, McCarthy claimed that the collision had been accidental.

However, on Thursday, October 20, following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, a jury unanimously found him guilty of murder and GBH with intent.

Evidence proved to the jury that his actions had been deliberate, showing that the BMW had weaved in and out of traffic and sped up on the approach to Mr Repman.

'Unimaginable impact'

In a statement, Mr Repman’s family revealed the devastation his death has had on them.

"The impact this has had on his three young children is unimaginable," read the statement.

"They're so confused, they still ask us where their dad is."

It added: "Although we're thrilled that McCarthy was found guilty and will spend his days behind bars, no amount of time will ever be enough to fill the hole that is missing in our lives.

"We shouldn't have to go to Kerrin's grave each Christmas and birthday. He should be here with his family."