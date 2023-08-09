Police continue to appeal for information on missing woman Katherine Corrigan

POLICE in Essex are continuing to appeal for information on a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Katherine Corrigan, 27, was last seen on Saturday, July 22 in the Broomfield area of Chelmsford, Essex.

In their latest appeal for information, investigating officers said they are focusing their enquiries in the Ingatestone area of Essex, around 10 miles from Broomfield.

"We believe that Katherine has strong links to Ingatestone and think that she has recently travelled to this area," said Superintendent Sharn Taylor.

"We are asking the public to take a moment to look at Katherine's photograph and contact us with any information you may have, no matter how small it seems."

Ms Corrigan's family have previously urged her to get in contact.

"Katy, if you are watching or listening, we want you to know that all your family are missing you very much and are desperately worried for your safety," they said in a statement on July 29.

When last seen, Ms Corrigan was wearing a grey and black cardigan, green trousers and cream shoes.

Anyone who has seen Ms Corrigan or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.