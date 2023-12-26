King Charles presents waste industry leader Jacqueline O’Donovan with OBE
News

King Charles presents waste industry leader Jacqueline O’Donovan with OBE

WASTE industry leader Jacqueline O’Donovan was awarded with her OBE this month.

The Managing Director at O’Donovan Waste was presented with an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by King Charles III at a ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

Her award was announced in King Charles’ Birthday Honours list in June.

The second-generation Irishwoman has blazed a trail for women across the industry after taking over the reins at the London-based family business following the sudden death of her father, Cork native Joe O’Donovan in 1985.

Ms O’Donovan was just 19 at the time, but she has led the company, with the support of her three siblings, ever since and the business is now an industry leader.

On December 19, she received her OBE, having been recognised for her 'outstanding services to Recycling, Safety and Industry'.

Jacqueline O'Donovan received her OBE during a ceremony held at Windsor Castle

Following the ceremony, she said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this OBE, which for me cements the fact that the work I have done and continue to do is making a difference and a positive impact.

“It reinforces my belief in the importance of sustainability and safety,” she added.

Over the course of her career, Ms O’Donovan has achieved many firsts, including becoming the first female CEO worldwide to earn a master’s degree in demolition management.

The businesswoman has previously been named PwC ‘Private Businesswoman of the Year’, Growing Business Awards ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ and has twice been awarded the ‘Director of the Year’ title by the Institute of Directors (IoD).

In 2017 she was honoured by President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins with a Presidential Distinguished Service Award for her continuous support of the Irish community in the UK.

See More: Jacqueline O’Donovan, King Charles, OBE

Related

Irish trailblazer Jacqueline O’Donovan awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours
News 6 months ago

Irish trailblazer Jacqueline O’Donovan awarded OBE in King’s Birthday Honours

By: Fiona Audley

Irish community urged to ‘keep St Patrick’s Day alive’ in London after reduced turnout for 2023
News 8 months ago

Irish community urged to ‘keep St Patrick’s Day alive’ in London after reduced turnout for 2023

By: Fiona Audley

A tribute to Irish construction workers
News 10 months ago

A tribute to Irish construction workers

By: Mal Rogers

Latest

Ireland’s best winter walks revealed just in time for your St Stephen’s Day stroll
Life & Style 2 hours ago

Ireland’s best winter walks revealed just in time for your St Stephen’s Day stroll

By: Fiona Audley

TOP READS: These 13 Irish books offer something for everyone this festive season
Entertainment 3 hours ago

TOP READS: These 13 Irish books offer something for everyone this festive season

By: Fiona Audley

ARTS REVIEW: A lookback over the Irish cultural scene in 2023
Entertainment 1 day ago

ARTS REVIEW: A lookback over the Irish cultural scene in 2023

By: Fiona Audley

Man in his 80s in critical condition after two-car collision in Co. Kerry
News 2 days ago

Man in his 80s in critical condition after two-car collision in Co. Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal after man assaulted by masked gang during aggravated burglary in Co. Down
News 2 days ago

Appeal after man assaulted by masked gang during aggravated burglary in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy