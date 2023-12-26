King Charles presents waste industry leader Jacqueline O’Donovan with OBE

WASTE industry leader Jacqueline O’Donovan was awarded with her OBE this month.

The Managing Director at O’Donovan Waste was presented with an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by King Charles III at a ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

Her award was announced in King Charles’ Birthday Honours list in June.

The second-generation Irishwoman has blazed a trail for women across the industry after taking over the reins at the London-based family business following the sudden death of her father, Cork native Joe O’Donovan in 1985.

Ms O’Donovan was just 19 at the time, but she has led the company, with the support of her three siblings, ever since and the business is now an industry leader.

On December 19, she received her OBE, having been recognised for her 'outstanding services to Recycling, Safety and Industry'.

Following the ceremony, she said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this OBE, which for me cements the fact that the work I have done and continue to do is making a difference and a positive impact.

“It reinforces my belief in the importance of sustainability and safety,” she added.

Over the course of her career, Ms O’Donovan has achieved many firsts, including becoming the first female CEO worldwide to earn a master’s degree in demolition management.

The businesswoman has previously been named PwC ‘Private Businesswoman of the Year’, Growing Business Awards ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ and has twice been awarded the ‘Director of the Year’ title by the Institute of Directors (IoD).

In 2017 she was honoured by President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins with a Presidential Distinguished Service Award for her continuous support of the Irish community in the UK.