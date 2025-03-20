Close ties between Britain and Ireland celebrated at prestigious London event

THE “strong diplomatic and cultural ties” between Britain and Ireland were celebrated at a prestigious annual event held in London’s Park Lane.

For 2025 the St Patrick’s Day Ball was held at the InterContinental Hotel where guests enjoyed a night celebrating Irish heritage and community.

The event was attended by distinguished guests including Chairperson of the St Patrick’s Day Committee, Jacqueline O’Donovan, Irish Ambassador to the UK Martin Fraser and Ireland’s Minister for Education, Norma Foley.

“The annual ball, renowned for its elegance and cultural significance, serves as a celebration of Irish heritage and the enduring bond between Ireland and the Irish diaspora in London,” a spokesperson for the organsisng committee said.

“Guests enjoyed an evening of fine dining, traditional Irish music, and dance,” they added.

The ball not only celebrated Ireland’s rich cultural traditions but also paid tribute to the resilience and achievements of the Irish community in the UK.

In her speech, Ms O’Donovan told those gathered of her “pride in the community’s accomplishments” and highlighted the importance of supporting future generations of Irish people living abroad.

Ambassador Fraser echoed this sentiment, emphasising the strong diplomatic and cultural ties between Ireland and Britain while address the room.

Minister Foley, who was in London representing Ireland throughout the capital’s St Patrick’s festivities, also spoke of the importance of education in preserving Irish heritage and identity among the younger generations.

On Sunday, March 16 the O’Donovan family sponsored the traditional Irish breakfast in Bentley’s Oyster Bar and Grill which took place ahead of the Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Day parade.