Kneecap concert in Derry gets go-ahead at new venue

A CONCERT by Irish-speaking rap trio Kneecap will go ahead this month it has been confirmed.

The gig, which was due to be held at St Columb’s Park on November 2, has been moved to Templemore Sports Complex where it will take place on November 23.

Complaints were made by some residents who claimed the original venue was not a suitable location for Kneecap’s music – which contains politically charged music.

Speaking at the time Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) assembly member Gary Middleton said: “The idea of bringing Kneecap, a provocative, controversial group, with all that goes with it in terms of their lyrics and behaviour... the idea of bringing that to the park is something which I think the majority of people would recognise is not a wise idea."

Since then SDLP Derry City and Strabane District Council Group Leader councillor Brian Tierney proposed licensing be granted for the event to be held at the Templemore Sports Complex instead.

That was granted at a special meeting of Derry City Council this month.

“I welcome a positive resolution to this saga and was glad to propose council grant licensing for this much anticipated event at [the council] meeting,” he said.

“Young people from right across Derry and further afield are really looking forward to this concert and it’s important that we expand our musical offering and continue to attract top performers to our city,” he explained.

“It’s really unfortunate that we have ended up in this position and the actions of some unionist politicians during this process has been deeply concerning,” Mr Tierney added. “Nobody has the right to try and veto arts or cultural events because they don’t like the content, and I know that there was much upset in the local community when a mixed area was described as only belonging to one part of our community – those days are long behind us.

“Derry is a shared city where respect of each other’s culture and identity is key.

“I am proud of the huge amount of progress that has been made to the point where people of all traditions and none can feel confident being themselves and living their lives.

“This episode sought to undermine that and those responsible should reflect on their actions and words and the harm that was caused.”

Kneecap is made up of rappers Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí, whose real names are Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh.

Despite only rising to fame over the past few years, the Belfast trio have sold out tours in Ireland, the UK and the US with their distinct musical style.