Large packages of cocaine found on Irish beaches

POLICE in Ireland will search the coastline this evening after finding packages of cocaine on two beaches in Donegal.

They are warning coastal property owners to be vigilant and aware of the discoveries as their investigation gets underway.

At 8.30am this morning Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the first package at Ballyhiernan Beach in Fanad Co. Donegal.

A half an hour later, another similar package was found some distance away at Tramore Beach in Dunfanaghy.

“The packages have been recovered by Gardaí and are suspected of containing cocaine,” the police force confirmed.

“Our ongoing investigation into the discovery of these packages is based at Milford Garda Station,” they added.

The Garda Air Support Unit and Garda Water Unit will join state and voluntary services to search the North Donegal/Fanad Head coastline this evening and over the coming days.

“We're appealing to coastal landowners in the Fanad Head area and anyone that is out along this coastline to be aware of these packages,” the police force added.

“If you come across similar or any marine debris please contact us on 074 9153060, via the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or drop into any local Garda Station.”