Last surviving child of executed 1916 Easter Rising leaders passes away
News

Last surviving child of executed 1916 Easter Rising leaders passes away

Fr Joseph Mallin during a visit to Kilmainham in 2006 (Image: RollingNews.ie)

THE LAST surviving child of the executed leaders of the 1916 Easter Rising has passed away at the age of 104.

Joseph Mallin, a Jesuit priest based in Hong Kong, passed away this morning, his niece confirmed to RTÉ.

His father was Commandant Michael Mallin, chief of staff of the Irish Citizen Army, second in command to James Connolly.

He led the garrison at St Stephen’s Green during the Easter Rising.

When Michael Mallin’s pregnant wife Agnes took Joseph to Kilmainham to see his father before his execution, Michael expressed his wish that his son join the priesthood.

Advertisement

Fr Mallin visits his father's resting place at Arbour Hill cemetery in 2006 (Image: RollingNews.ie)

He reportedly requested that “Úna and little Joseph, whom I will never hold in my arms again, are dedicated to the Church. I want them in the service of God for the good of my soul.”

Joseph Mallin, who was two-and-a-half when his father died, went on to become a priest.

He left Ireland for Hong Kong in 1948 to carry out missionary work.

In 2016 he received the Freedom of the City of Dublin in recognition of his life-long missionary and educational work in the service of the people of Hong Kong and Macau.

His sister Úna also fulfilled their father’s wish and became a Loreto nun.

Advertisement

See More: 1916 Easter Rising, Fr Joseph Mallin, Michael Mallin

Related

PHOTOS… Welsh pop singer Cerys Matthews hosts 1916 commemoration in Luton
News 1 year ago

PHOTOS… Welsh pop singer Cerys Matthews hosts 1916 commemoration in Luton

By: Malcolm McNally

PHOTOS… First Major 1916 Centenary Event In Britain
News 2 years ago

PHOTOS… First Major 1916 Centenary Event In Britain

By: Malcolm McNally

Tricolour to fly over Lancashire town to mark Easter Rising centenary?
News 3 years ago

Tricolour to fly over Lancashire town to mark Easter Rising centenary?

By: Irish Post

Latest

Tributes paid after Disappeared commissioner Frank Murray passes away
News 5 hours ago

Tributes paid after Disappeared commissioner Frank Murray passes away

By: Irish Post

Meet the Choctato: Twitter goes into meltdown as Chinese scientists develop world's first chocolate-flavoured potatoes
Life & Style 8 hours ago

Meet the Choctato: Twitter goes into meltdown as Chinese scientists develop world's first chocolate-flavoured potatoes

By: Aidan Lonergan

Man arrested in connection with 10-year-old killed in Tenerife
News 20 hours ago

Man arrested in connection with 10-year-old killed in Tenerife

By: Rebecca Keane

Maeve Higgins shared news of an upcoming movie she's starring in on the Late Late
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Maeve Higgins shared news of an upcoming movie she's starring in on the Late Late

By: Rebecca Keane

Weather warning issued for Easter bank holiday weekend
News 23 hours ago

Weather warning issued for Easter bank holiday weekend

By: Rebecca Keane