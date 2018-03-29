Late Late Show interview ‘biggest mistake of my life’, says Ibrahim Halawa
News

Late Late Show interview ‘biggest mistake of my life’, says Ibrahim Halawa

IBRAHIM HALAWA, the Irishman who spent four years in an Egyptian prison, says his decision to appear on The Late Late Show was the biggest mistake of his life.

Halawa, 22, appeared on the show last November, just over a week after returning to Ireland.

However speaking to students at the University of Limerick, he said he spent half the time addressing ‘stupid’ rumours rather than telling his story.

“The biggest mistake of my life was sitting on that couch,” he said

“Twenty minutes on that couch could never justify four years of torment.”

Advertisement

He added: “I was being scrutinised, I wasn’t being brought to hear my story.

“I looked at the cameras and felt that no matter how much these cameras film for the next 28 minutes, they will never fulfill my four years and two months of pain.”

Reflecting on the experience, Halawa said: “You get out of prison and they put you in another cell, it really kills you.

“There were times after where I would wish I could go back to my prison cell.”

In 2013, aged 17, Halawa was in Egypt on a family holiday when he was arrested for allegedly taking part in anti-government protests.

He was finally acquitted at a mass trial last August, with the proceedings having been adjourned on 28 previous occasions.

During his incarceration, there were concerns over the Dubliner’s health and the conditions in which he was being kept.

Advertisement

In December 2016 he went on hunger strike, while last April, the Irish Government sent a doctor to assess him over grave concerns about his health.

See More: Ibrahim Halawa, The Late Late Show, University Of Limerick

Related

'It's total nonsense' - Ibrahim Halawa addresses rumours he ripped up his Irish passport
News 4 months ago

'It's total nonsense' - Ibrahim Halawa addresses rumours he ripped up his Irish passport

By: Erica Doyle Higgins

Halawa tells Late Late Show's Tubridy he got politically involved after two friends were shot dead
News 4 months ago

Halawa tells Late Late Show's Tubridy he got politically involved after two friends were shot dead

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irishman Ibrahim Halawa to tell Egyptian prison story for first time on Friday’s Late Late Show  
News 4 months ago

Irishman Ibrahim Halawa to tell Egyptian prison story for first time on Friday’s Late Late Show  

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Fifth person charged in connection with murder of young father David Molloy
News 58 minutes from now

Fifth person charged in connection with murder of young father David Molloy

By: Irish Post

Grenade reportedly handed in to Irish charity shop
News 1 hour ago

Grenade reportedly handed in to Irish charity shop

By: Irish Post

London Irish ‘getting close’ to London return, says chief executive
Sport 3 hours ago

London Irish ‘getting close’ to London return, says chief executive

By: Irish Post

Documentary depicting work of Troubles peace negotiator on tour to mark Good Friday Agreement anniversary
Entertainment 7 hours ago

Documentary depicting work of Troubles peace negotiator on tour to mark Good Friday Agreement anniversary

By: Fiona Audley

LOVING LISBON: A city of colour, culture and custardy treats
Life & Style 8 hours ago

LOVING LISBON: A city of colour, culture and custardy treats

By: Fiona Audley