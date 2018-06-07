Legendary Phil Coulter awarded Lifetime Achievement honour at Irish Post Music Awards

PHIL COULTER has been presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at tonight’s Irish Post Music Awards at the INEC in Killarney.

The musician and songwriter was honoured for his achievements in the industry over more than five decades.

It is the latest in a string of honours for the Derry native, who has amassed 23 platinum discs, 39 gold discs, 52 silver discs, two Grand Prix Eurovision awards, five Ivor Novello Awards including Songwriter of the Year, three American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers awards, a Meteor Award, a National Entertainment Award and a Rose d’or d’Antibes.

Coulter, 76, has penned some of music’s most recognisable hits, including Sandie Shaw’s Eurovision winner Puppet On a String.

He later enjoyed success as a solo performer, before producing work for artists including Sinead O’Connor and Boyzone.

Accepting his award, he paid tribute to those who had supported him throughout his career.

“I’m very deeply honoured and very grateful for this award,” he said.

“Songwriting can be a particularly solitary pursuit but when you start recording, performing and playing it becomes more of a team effort.

“I’d like to share this award with some of the backroom boys, some of the unsung heroes – the sessions musicians, the arrangers, the recording engineers – that have been in my corner for more than 50 years.

“They deserve a big chunk of this award. Gentlemen, I thank you for all of your work, you own a piece of this award.”

Despite his success, Coulter displayed his gratitude and humility with his choice of song to close out the show, Thank God This Is My Life, which drew a standing ovation from the audience.