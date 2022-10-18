Legislation to make cyber flashing illegal in Ireland progressing today
News

Close up shot of a woman using smartphone.

FAILURE TO remove those who cyber flash on social media platforms could lead to companies being fined millions of euro under new plans going to Cabinet today.

Cyber flashing is the practice sharing obscene pictures to strangers online.

If approved, the new legislation would make it a crime to expose genitalia online to cause fear or distress to another person.

The new Online Safety Commissioner will have the power to issue take down orders of this content, and hand 20-million-euro fines to platforms who consistently fail to tackle the issue.

Media Minister Catherine Martin will seek approval to make an amendment to include the criminal offence of flashing as a further category of offence-specific harmful online content under the Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill.

The bill passed through the Seanad in July, completed second stage in the Dáil last month, and committee stage is scheduled for later this month.

See More: Catherine Martin, Cyber Flashing, Social Media

