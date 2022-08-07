Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan join busker for impromptu session in Dublin

SINGERS Lewis Capaldi and Niall Horan joined a busker in Dublin for an impromptu set on Friday.

Scottish musician Capaldi, 25, and Irish One Direction star Horan, 28, surprised busker Jacob Koopman as well as shoppers with their on-the-spot session in the city's Grafton Street area.

After Koopman quipped that he didn't know any of Horan's songs, the trio performed Capaldi's 2019 hit Before You Go, which topped the charts in Ireland and Britain.

The busker then handed guitar duties to Horan as he and Capaldi performed the Irishman's 2017 Top 10 hit, Slow Hands.

The performance was then rounded off by the trio with a rendition of Coldplay's 2000 hit song, Yellow.

Java-born Koopman, a familiar face on Grafton Street, shared a clip of the latter performance on his YouTube page.

Capaldi, who is of Irish ancestry, joined Horan earlier this week in the Irishman's home town of Mullingar, which is hosting this year's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

The pair are reportedly in Ireland to film a Guinness advert.

The Scotsman hits the road again next week after a three-week break from touring.

Both artists are expected to release new albums soon.

Horan scored a global hit with his 2017 debut solo effort, Flicker, while his 2020 follow-up, Heartbreak Weather, topped the charts in Britain and Ireland.

Capaldi, meanwhile — who supported Horan for the Glasgow dates of the Flicker World Tour in 2018 — is working on his sophomore effort to 2019's Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which made him a household name.

