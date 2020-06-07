LIAM NEESON’S beloved mother Katherine ‘Kitty’ Neeson has sadly passed away, aged 94.

News of Mrs. Neeson’s passing was announced during a mass at All Saints Church in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, where she lived.

Parish Priest Monsignor Paddy Delargy confirmed her death during Saturday’s service, which was broadcast on Facebook in accordance with social distancing and Coronavirus lockdown measures.

He told his congregation: "Let us pray for the faithful departed. We pray for those that died recently… and Kitty Neeson. Her funeral arrangements will be later.”

News of Kitty’s death came just a day before Liam’s 68th birthday.

Advertisement

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Peter Johnston, was among those to offer their condolences to the Hollywood star.

“Very sorry to hear this news. As Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, I will be raising this at full council on Tuesday where we will be holding a minute’s silence. Rest in Peace, Kitty,” he told Ballymena Daily, who broke the story.

According to the independent news outlet, hundreds of tributes have been paid online to the late Mrs. Neeson, who lived around the Broughshane Road area of the town.

One tribute describes her as a “lovely lady adored by many” who was fondly remembered as a dinner lady at the local St Louis School.

Kitty was married to school caretaker Bernard ‘Barney’ Neeson with the couple going on to have four children together; Liam and three daughters named Elizabeth, Bernadette and Rosaleen.

Advertisement

A proud mother, Kitty lived to see Liam achieve incredible success as an actor. That included Bafta, Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for his performance in Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List.

She also saw him become Freeman of the borough where she lived and earn an honorary doctorate from Queens University in Belfast, 40 years after he left to work for Guinness.

Kitty’s passing comes more than a decade on from the tragic death of Liam’s wife, actress Natasha Richardson, 45, in a skiing accident.

The couple had two children together Micheál, 24, and Daniel, 23 with the former embarking on an acting career that has seen him appear alongside his dad in several films to date.