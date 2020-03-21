Lidl and Aldi recruiting hundreds of new employees to work during COVID-19 outbreak in Ireland
DISCOUNT SUPERMARKET giants Lidl and Aldi are recruiting hundreds of new staff to work for them during the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland.

The two companies have experienced “unprecedented customer demand” over the past few days and are eager to ensure they remain adequately staffed during the emergency.

Lidl is seeking an additional 400 members of staff to work across its stores and warehouses.

“Help us feed the nation!” the company said in a new listing.

“We’re launching a huge recruitment drive to fill more than 400 jobs across our store and warehouse network in Ireland.”

“We’d love to hear from you, especially from those who may have recently lost their job in the retail, catering or hospitality industries! Apply now 👉 https://jobs.lidl.ie/.”

Explaining the new recruitment drive, Lidl Ireland managing director JP Scally said: “These aren’t the usual circumstances by which we hope to be welcoming new people to our team. However, we take our responsibility to feed the nation very seriously.

“We want to ensure our frontline team is supported in every way possible and that means hiring additional team members at this difficult period to help us to continue to provide food and supplies to communities across the country.”

Aldi is adding a further 4,000 workers to its current crop of staff in Ireland.

"We are very conscious of being able to provide opportunities to some of the very many people who lost their livelihoods, hopefully temporarily, through no fault of their own,” Aldi buying director John Curtin said.

The announcements come during a week in which some 140,000 people were made redundant across Ireland with a further 200,000 expected to following in the next few months.

In the meantime, both Aldi and Lidl have already scaled back their opening hours to ensure shelves are fully stocked for the day ahead.

