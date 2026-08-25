Lidl launches limited edition boxing shorts ahead of Katie Taylor’s Croke Park bout

LIDL Ireland has launched a limited-edition range of boxing shorts ahead of Katie Taylor’s much anticipated Croke Park bout next month.

The cut-price retailer is the title sponsor of Taylor’s clash with unbeaten French challenger Flora Pili which will takes place on September 5.

This week it unveiled a new ‘In Katie’s Corner’ range of shorts, which will go on sale online from 10am on Friday, August 28.

Designed in Lidl colours and priced at €25, all proceeds from sales will go to Family Carers Ireland, Lidl’s official charity partner.

Emerging female boxers Molly Higgins, Dinaa Ghorbani, Amy O’Shaughnessy, Amelie Taylor and Madeline Taylor were on hand to help launch the range this week.

Madeline and Amelie Taylor are Katie’s nieces.

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