Witness appeal after man seriously injured in Co. Clare collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Co. Clare.

The single vehicle incident happened on the R352 at Bodyke at around 11.40pm on August 23.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 40s, was brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of serious injuries.

He remains in hospital in a “critical condition” the police force has confirmed this week as it issued its witness appeal.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward,” they state.

“Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage and were travelling in the area of the R352 at Ballynahinch, Bodyke between 11pm and midnight on Sunday 23rd August, 2026 are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

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