Taoiseach among state leaders who agree to continue to ‘pressure’ Russia into ceasefire

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin is among international state leaders who have agreed to continue to “put pressure on” Russia to call a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The Irish premier attended a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing yesterday, which consists of 34 countries, led by the UK and France, who are united in support of Ukraine as it remains under attack by Russia.

During this week’s meeting, which was held in Kyiv on the 35th anniversary of Ukraine achieving independent status, the group reiterated that support, Mr Martin said.

He also used the opportunity to reinforce Ireland’s support for the embattled nation.

"On Ukraine’s Independence Day, I joined other leaders of the Coalition of the Willing in voicing our steadfast support for Ukraine,” Mr Martin said.

"I reiterated Ireland’s priority during our EU Presidency to unequivocally back Ukraine as its people continue to courageously face down brutal Russian attacks,” he added.

“I witnessed the impact of these indiscriminate strikes first-hand during my visit to Kyiv in July. Russia must end their barbaric war immediately.”

Ireland currently holds the Presidency of the EU Council. It has vowed to use its position to support Ukraine’s application for EU membership.

"Our Presidency of the EU is working to progress Ukraine’s path towards EU membership and to bring forward the assistance Ukraine needs to continue its defence against Russian aggression,” Mr Martin said.

"The meeting of the Coalition of the Willing also agreed on the need to continue to put pressure on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and engage in meaningful peace negotiations, including through sanctions and tackling Russia’s shadow fleet,” he added.

“This is also important for undermining Russia’s ability to wage its war of aggression.

"Leaders reiterated the principle that internationally recognised borders cannot be changed by force and welcomed work on providing robust and credible security guarantees for Ukraine.

“I stressed our commitment to do all we can to bring about and support a just and lasting peace for the people of Ukraine."

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