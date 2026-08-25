Ireland boasts ‘strong pipeline’ of AI-related talent

IRELAND is a “global front runner” in terms of AI adoption and talent according to a new report.

The Irish Government’s Expert Group on Future Skills Needs (EGFSN) has found that the nation’s labour market is generating AI jobs at two to three times the pace of other EU countries.

It also found demand for, and supply of, AI-related talent, “shows no signs of slowing” in the future.

Published this week, the EGFSN report, titled ‘The Irish Labour Market and AI in 2026’, sets out how AI is impacting the Irish labour market.

It found strong demand for AI skills but also a robust pipeline of AI talent across the country.

“The paper notes a rapid rate of AI spread across the economy with Ireland generating AI jobs at 2-3 times the pace of peer countries,” the report confirms.

“Ireland also is a leader in respect of AI skills - ranking second in the EU (behind Luxembourg) and also second in relation to how widely AI is being used across the economy,” it adds.

"This report on AI and the Irish labour market is timely and informative, and I commend the Expert Group on Future Skills Needs on their important work,” Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke said.

“The findings are clear: Ireland has moved quickly and is a global leader in respect of AI adoption across the labour market.

“The pace of change is astounding and the research highlights how well we are doing across several key metrics.

“The work also reminds us that success in AI adoption is not automatic and that AI spread throughout the country is uneven.

“That is why government is continuing to invest heavily. We need to double down on investing in education, training and helping people to embrace AI. We have made a very strong start in this process, but we must sustain this and continue to lead in the years ahead.

“Ireland’s AI advantage is real but staying ahead will necessitate turning early strong momentum into broad based, inclusive and skills-led productivity gains."

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation, Niamh Smyth, said the publication shows “we cannot and will not stand still”.

“Our economy will continue to grow but we must be increasingly cognisant of the impact of AI,” she explained.

“As the paper notes, the policy challenge centres on the capacity of businesses, workers and government to adopt and utilise AI effectively. That is what is happening right now, and we are already seeing the benefits."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.