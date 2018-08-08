‘Light of our lives’ – Parents of Irish girl, 4, who died on holiday in Spain ask mourners to dress cheerfully for funeral
News

‘Light of our lives’ – Parents of Irish girl, 4, who died on holiday in Spain ask mourners to dress cheerfully for funeral

Georgia Anne Callan (Image: RIP.ie)

THE PARENTS of a four-year-old Irish girl who died on holiday in Marbella, Spain, have asked mourners at her funeral to dress cheerfully to reflect her “bright, sparkling personality”.

Georgia Anne Callan is believed to have died on July 28 in a tragic swimming pool accident at a villa where her family was holidaying.

In a statement this afternoon, her parents Emeline Callan and Jacqueline Russell described Georgia as “our own tiny Wonder Woman”.

“A happy, playful, brave, gentle and funny girl, she loved nothing more than making new friends and wearing princess dresses everywhere,” they said.

“Georgia loved everyone, and her pets were amongst her dearest friends.”

Advertisement

As funeral details for Georgia, from Ardclough in Co, Kildare, were announced, her parents asked that mourners ‘dress cheerfully’.

“Georgia was the light of ours and many other lives,” a notice posted on RIP.ie read.

“We would appreciate, where possible, that you dress cheerfully in a way that would delight the spirit we hold of Georgia in our hearts,” it added.

“She loved bright colours (rainbows!) and dresses that twirl out when you spin.

“Sparkles are never out of place in her presence and will remind us all that her bright, sparkling personality lives on.”

Her funeral will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium this Friday.

While flowers are welcome, Georgia’s family have asked mourners to autism charity As I Am and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Advertisement

See More: Georgia Callan

Related

Is this the world's cheesiest cheeseburger?
News 5 hours ago

Is this the world's cheesiest cheeseburger?

By: Jack Beresford

Mystery as several whales wash up on Irish beaches in one day in 'highly unusual' strandings
News 6 hours ago

Mystery as several whales wash up on Irish beaches in one day in 'highly unusual' strandings

By: Aidan Lonergan

ISPCA rescues 86 dogs and puppies from illegal breeder in Roscommon
News 6 hours ago

ISPCA rescues 86 dogs and puppies from illegal breeder in Roscommon

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Donald Trump, Conor McGregor and Meghan Markle: Ireland's top new pet names for 2018 revealed
Life & Style 4 hours ago

Donald Trump, Conor McGregor and Meghan Markle: Ireland's top new pet names for 2018 revealed

By: Aidan Lonergan

City cycle raises safety awareness among construction firms in the capital
Life & Style 5 hours ago

City cycle raises safety awareness among construction firms in the capital

By: Fiona Audley

Two construction workers take their own lives in Britain every day, charity warns
News 6 hours ago

Two construction workers take their own lives in Britain every day, charity warns

By: Fiona Audley

Irish pubs across Britain vie for coveted awards in global competition
Business 7 hours ago

Irish pubs across Britain vie for coveted awards in global competition

By: Fiona Audley

Irish families pay amongst highest energy bills in EU
News 7 hours ago

Irish families pay amongst highest energy bills in EU

By: Ryan Price