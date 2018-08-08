‘Light of our lives’ – Parents of Irish girl, 4, who died on holiday in Spain ask mourners to dress cheerfully for funeral

THE PARENTS of a four-year-old Irish girl who died on holiday in Marbella, Spain, have asked mourners at her funeral to dress cheerfully to reflect her “bright, sparkling personality”.

Georgia Anne Callan is believed to have died on July 28 in a tragic swimming pool accident at a villa where her family was holidaying.

In a statement this afternoon, her parents Emeline Callan and Jacqueline Russell described Georgia as “our own tiny Wonder Woman”.

“A happy, playful, brave, gentle and funny girl, she loved nothing more than making new friends and wearing princess dresses everywhere,” they said.

“Georgia loved everyone, and her pets were amongst her dearest friends.”

As funeral details for Georgia, from Ardclough in Co, Kildare, were announced, her parents asked that mourners ‘dress cheerfully’.

“Georgia was the light of ours and many other lives,” a notice posted on RIP.ie read.

“We would appreciate, where possible, that you dress cheerfully in a way that would delight the spirit we hold of Georgia in our hearts,” it added.

“She loved bright colours (rainbows!) and dresses that twirl out when you spin.

“Sparkles are never out of place in her presence and will remind us all that her bright, sparkling personality lives on.”

Her funeral will take place at Newlands Cross Crematorium this Friday.

While flowers are welcome, Georgia’s family have asked mourners to autism charity As I Am and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.