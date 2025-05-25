Limerick man charged with attempted murder following raid on Traveller site in England
News

Limerick man charged with attempted murder following raid on Traveller site in England

Around 100 officers from around Britain were involved in the raid (Image: Warwickshire Police)

A MAN from Limerick has been charged with attempted murder following a police raid on a Traveller site in England.

James Galbraith, 28, has also been charged with threats to kill and has been remanded to appear before Warwick Crown Court on June 20.

He was detained in relation to an incident that occurred in Nuneaton, Warwickshire on May 9.

Galbraith was one of a number of people arrested following the pre-planned operation at Woodside Park, near Ryton-on-Dunsmore in Warwickshire.

"This was a coordinated, multi-agency operation using specialist national resources," said Chief Superintendent Jon Belcher.

"This came about because of ongoing concerns raised by our communities, and we want to send a clear message: we will not tolerate criminality."

Arrests

Around 100 officers from around Britain were involved in the raid at around 5.30am on Thursday.

Eight arrests were made while six vehicles, suspected stolen property and thousands of pounds in cash were seized.

As well as Galbraith, police also arrested 44-year-old John Brown of Woodside Park for failing to appear in court for drug driving offences.

Andrew Poyser, 52, of Belmont Road in Coventry was arrested for failing to appear in court for a case of grievous bodily harm.

Both men have been remanded in custody.

The raid was carried out at 5.30am on Thursday (Image: Warwickshire Police)

A 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were detained on suspicion of theft as part of an investigation into shop thefts totalling around £25,000 worth of goods.

The pair have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of theft after suspected stolen goods were found in a caravan has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Two men arrested for immigration offences have been transferred to immigration services.

Criminal exploitation

Police said they had also safeguarded four people they believe may be victims of criminal exploitation.

They are now being supported by specialist officers.

"We will work with our partners to use every power and tactic available to pursue and disrupt offenders," added Chief Superintendent Belcher.

"We will work to protect and support law-abiding residents, both on the site and elsewhere, as we continue to pursue those who are involved in criminal behaviour."

See More: Limerick, Warwickshire

Related

Woman in her 70s dies in house fire in Limerick
News 3 weeks ago

Woman in her 70s dies in house fire in Limerick

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two people killed and four seriously injured on Irish roads in Easter Monday collisions
News 1 month ago

Two people killed and four seriously injured on Irish roads in Easter Monday collisions

By: Fiona Audley

Cocaine worth €100k found in Limerick home
News 2 months ago

Cocaine worth €100k found in Limerick home

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Top Irish acting talent takes to the stage
Comment 22 hours ago

Top Irish acting talent takes to the stage

By: Keira O'Callaghan

Joe Biden wrestles with the verdict of history
Comment 1 day ago

Joe Biden wrestles with the verdict of history

By: Daniel Mulhall

Fault-lines, fanatics and a fragile peace
Comment 1 day ago

Fault-lines, fanatics and a fragile peace

By: Malachi O'Doherty

Where the mangoes grow — luxury meets ecology and equality at Sri Lankan resort
Travel 1 day ago

Where the mangoes grow — luxury meets ecology and equality at Sri Lankan resort

By: Mal Rogers

Home for the summer, not just a holiday
Comment 1 day ago

Home for the summer, not just a holiday

By: Joe Horgan

Cardinal Dolan visits 100-year-old nun who taught him in his early years
News 1 day ago

Cardinal Dolan visits 100-year-old nun who taught him in his early years

By: Irish Post