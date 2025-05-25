Limerick man charged with attempted murder following raid on Traveller site in England

A MAN from Limerick has been charged with attempted murder following a police raid on a Traveller site in England.

James Galbraith, 28, has also been charged with threats to kill and has been remanded to appear before Warwick Crown Court on June 20.

He was detained in relation to an incident that occurred in Nuneaton, Warwickshire on May 9.

Galbraith was one of a number of people arrested following the pre-planned operation at Woodside Park, near Ryton-on-Dunsmore in Warwickshire.

"This was a coordinated, multi-agency operation using specialist national resources," said Chief Superintendent Jon Belcher.

"This came about because of ongoing concerns raised by our communities, and we want to send a clear message: we will not tolerate criminality."

Arrests

Around 100 officers from around Britain were involved in the raid at around 5.30am on Thursday.

Eight arrests were made while six vehicles, suspected stolen property and thousands of pounds in cash were seized.

As well as Galbraith, police also arrested 44-year-old John Brown of Woodside Park for failing to appear in court for drug driving offences.

Andrew Poyser, 52, of Belmont Road in Coventry was arrested for failing to appear in court for a case of grievous bodily harm.

Both men have been remanded in custody.

A 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were detained on suspicion of theft as part of an investigation into shop thefts totalling around £25,000 worth of goods.

The pair have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of theft after suspected stolen goods were found in a caravan has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Two men arrested for immigration offences have been transferred to immigration services.

Criminal exploitation

Police said they had also safeguarded four people they believe may be victims of criminal exploitation.

They are now being supported by specialist officers.

"We will work with our partners to use every power and tactic available to pursue and disrupt offenders," added Chief Superintendent Belcher.

"We will work to protect and support law-abiding residents, both on the site and elsewhere, as we continue to pursue those who are involved in criminal behaviour."