Linfield’s former Manchester United keeper Roy Carroll snubs Cliftonville players during handshakes
News

Roy Carroll playing for Northern Ireland in 2013 (Image: Bryn Lennon / Getty)

LINFIELD goalkeeper Roy Carroll appeared to snub all the players from opponents Cliftonville during pre-match handshakes yesterday.

Carroll, who spent four years at Manchester United, lined up with his Blues teammates as they shook the officials’ hands before the Northern Ireland Premiership game at Cliftonville.

However while his teammates shook the hands of the Cliftonville players, Carroll appeared to ignore his opponents, walking past them to take his place in goal.

Cliftonville boss Barry Gray told BBC Sport NI Carroll should explain why he snubbed the 'fair play' handshakes.

Carroll, who also played for Wigan and West Ham and won 45 caps for Northern Ireland, has not commented on the reason for his snub, nor has the club.

Cliftonville, based in North Belfast, created headlines in May when they bowed their heads during the playing of God Save the Queen ahead of the Irish Cup final against Coleraine in what was termed a 'dignified protest'.

The Irish Football Association had rejected a request from Cliftonville not to play the song, despite having refrained from playing it on previous occasions when Cliftonville had reached the final.

