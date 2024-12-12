Live animal crib opens in Dublin to bring ‘festive joy’ to the city

A LIVE animal crib has opened in Dublin to bring “festive joy to people of all ages”.

Located at Dublin’s Mansion House the crib opened yesterday with a ceremony featuring carols from the Lucan Gospel Choir supported by the Little Angels Choir from St Joseph's Nursery on Morning Star Road in Dublin 8.

Students from Belclare National School in Galway also took part in the opening ceremony, which saw the crib blessed by Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin, Most Reverand Paul Dempsey and Reverand Paul Arbuthnot of St. Ann’s Church in Dawson Street.

A joint initiative between Dublin City Council and the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA), the crib will remain open until Christmas Eve.

“Christmas in town is always magic, and the Mansion House is looking very festive,” Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Donna Cooney said.

“The Mansion House should always be welcoming to the people of Dublin, and we want to make sure that’s especially so at Christmas,” she added.

“Children and grown-ups of all ages are welcome to drop by and share some festive joy.”

IFA President Francie Gorman said: “This is my first year opening the Live Animal Crib and I’m delighted to be here. It’s a special occasion to mark what is an enduring partnership between the Lord Mayor’s office, Dublin City Council and the IFA.

“It’s a reminder of the work that farm families carry out every day of the year and I hope visitors to Dublin city centre take the time to drop in between now and Christmas Eve”.

The crib will be open from 11am until 4pm every day until Monday, December 23, and from 11am until 1pm on Christmas Eve.