Liverpool fan dies after assault on night of Champions League final victory

A 51-YEAR-OLD Liverpool fan has passed away following a vicious assault that occurred minutes after his team won the Champions League.

Ventisislav Marginov was attacked along with his two sons by a group of men as they left a venue where the game was being broadcast in Southport, Merseyside.

The attack occurred nearby the Scarisbrick Hotel on Lord Street in Southport, leaving the Bulgarian national unconscious.

One of Marginov’s sons, aged 28, was also assaulted by the group.

Police first spotted the disturbance at 10:40pm on Saturday, June 1st, during a routine patrol of the town centre.

Both men were rushed to Aintree Hospital, with the 51-year-old Liverpool fan left in a criticial condition following the assault.

However, Merseyside Police have now confirmed that Marginov has passed away while his son was left with facial injuries.

They also confirmed that a 31-year-old suspect from Southport was in custody and had been arrested in connection with the attack.

A police statement said: “James Peter Gelling, 31 years, of Hampton Road, Southport was earlier charged with grievous bodily harm and appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court this afternoon (Tuesday 4 June 2019). He has been remanded in custody.

“A 32-year-old man from Southport arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent has been released on conditional bail.

The police are still appealing for information regarding the innocent from any witnesses or bystanders.

“Officers continue to appeal for anyone with information about the incident to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.”