Liverpool FC present Sean Cox with €748k cheque raised by charity match for Irishman's ongoing care

LIVERPOOL FC has presented the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust with a cheque for €748,000 after the incredible sum was raised by a charity match in the Irishman's honour.

Father-of-three Sean, 54, suffered a serious brain injury in an unprovoked assault by a group of Roma fans outside Anfield Stadium in April 2018.

Over 26,000 fans attended a charity match between LFC Legends and a Republic of Ireland XI at Dublin's Aviva Stadium two months ago to raise vital funds for the Meath man's care.

Sean himself attended the game with his family and President Michael D Higgins as he took time out from his recovery at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Martina Cox, Sean's beloved wife, made a special trip to Anfield today where she was handed the cheque by Liverpool CEO Peter Moore, LFC Foundation director Matt Parish and Joe Blott, chair of the Spirit of Shankly.

Advertisement

Our Legends charity match with @FAIreland raised €748,000 for Séan Cox Rehabilitation Trust. Thank you for all of your brilliant support. 👏 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) 21 June 2019

Mr Moore said: "What happened to Seán was such a terrible tragedy – no football fan should go to a game and suffer what he and his family have endured," said Moore.

"We have all been touched by what happened and whilst football is still a tribal game, we must come together to try and help in any way we can regardless of club colours.

"The support we have seen from football fans all over the world has shown that this game is special when everyone is united. It was incredible to see so many supporters come together and help support Seán.

"I would like to thank our fans for their unwavering loyalty in supporting this game, and also the FAI and its partners for their generous support in helping us deliver such a magnificent event."

Mrs Cox, who accepted the cheque alongside Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust chairman Stephen Felle, added: "Today is my first ever visit to Anfield and, while it is tinged with some sadness given Seán cannot be with me, we are humbled by the warmth and generosity that has been shown by Liverpool Football Club, its supporters and the people of this city in taking Seán into their hearts.

Advertisement

"While the doctors are pleased with his progress, it is slow and Seán himself is frustrated at not being able to properly speak or express himself or do the things he took for granted before the attack.

"Seán begins the next stage in his rehabilitation later this summer when he will travel from Dublin to a specialist neurological centre in Yorkshire.

"As a family we hope and pray that we get more of the old Seán back in the years ahead."