Traffic stop by police on routine patrol in Co. Armagh leads to 'largest seizure of suspected cocaine' in the North

A TRAFFIC stop by police on routine patrol in Co. Armagh has led to the largest ever seizure of suspected cocaine in Northern Ireland.

Officers from the Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Policing Team were on patrol in the Jonesborough area on Monday night when they had reason to stop a suspicious lorry.

A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered £10m worth of suspected cocaine hidden within boxes of frozen meat.

A man in his 30s, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences, has since been released on bail.

'Untold harm'

Superintendent Norman Haslett, Commander of the PSNI's Newry, Mourne & Down District team, said the volume of suspected drugs suggested it was part of a large-scale criminal enterprise.

"This is the largest seizure of suspected cocaine in Northern Ireland by the Police Service of Northern Ireland," he said.

"The sophistication of the concealment method and sheer quantity of the drugs gives an indication of the scale of criminality involved.

"I believe that this significant quantity of drugs would have been distributed and sold in local communities across Northern Ireland bringing untold harm.

"Organised crime groups involved in this activity profit hugely from the sale of these harmful drugs and have no care for the destruction and harm they cause to people's lives.

"This is an example of effective community-based Neighbourhood policing at its best.

"As District Commander I am incredibly proud of my team who have removed a very significant amount of illegal and harmful drugs from our streets."

Investigation

The PSNI has now appealed for anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the South Armagh area to contact them.

"The investigation is at an early stage and we [are] making a specific appeal to anyone who noticed a maroon-coloured Iveco Eurocargo lorry with the registration number LK08 LHO travelling within the South Armagh area, particularly in the wider Jonesborough and Keady areas, to make contact with police," said Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill of the Organised Crime Branch.

"Please review any dash-cam or CCTV footage that you think you may have of this vehicle — this information could help our investigation greatly."

He added: "Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.

"We will robustly investigate this seizure and enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in facilitating and organising this importation."