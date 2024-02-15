‘LOVELY LADY’: Tributes paid after mum-of-two dies following horror collision

TRIBUTES have flooded in following the death of a mum-of-two in a collision in Co. Cork.

Sheila Dunne was seriously injured when the car she was travelling in was involved in an collision at Sarsfield in Glanmire on Sunday, February 11.

The single vehicle incident happened at around 7.45pm.

Ms Dunne, who was aged in her 50s, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

She was pronounced dead at that hospital on Tuesday, February 13, with her family confirming she died “peacefully but suddenly, surrounded by her loving family and friends”.

Another woman who was in the car, who is aged in her 40s, also received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Ms Dunne worked as a special needs assistant at Watergrasshill National School in Cork.

She is predeceased by her husband Ted and survived by her children Lilley and T.J.

Tributes have been paid following her death, with her family stating that she is now “reunited up in the sky with the love of her life Ted”.

“Forever in our hearts, the brightest star in the sky,” they added.

In a statement, her former colleagues said she was “a much-loved member of our staff in Watergrasshill N.S”.

They added that she will “leave a huge void in the hearts of the whole school community”.

The staff at Simone Best Hairdressing remembered Ms Dunne as “always having the warmest smile and a listening ear”.

“Thank you Sheila for all the lovely chat and laughter throughout the years,” they added.

“She was the proudest mum in the world.”

Gardaí in Glanmire are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Gardaí appeal to any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” they state.

“Additionally, they request any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glanmire Garda Station at (021) 455 6370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.