Making A Murderer's Kathleen Zellner has message for Irish fans behind 'Free Steven Avery' banner
MAKING A Murderer Season 2 star Kathleen Zellner has sent a message of thanks to the Ireland rugby fans backing her campaign to have Steven Avery released.

The American lawyer has emerged as the star of the true crime documentary's second series, having taken on the case of Avery who is serving life behind bars without parole for the murder of Teresa Halbach - a crime Avery insists he is innocent of.

Zellner's efforts have not gone unnoticed on Irish shores either, with a group of Ireland fans spotted parading a 'Free Steven Avery' banner at the Aviva Stadium during the Republic of Ireland's 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland.

The US attorney took to Twitter to show her appreciation for their support, tweeting an image alongside the caption:

"Aviva banner 'Free Steven Avery'. You make the banner & we will tweet it."

Zellner followed that image up with another, close-up, of the fans with the banner.

"You are hearing us. Let's hope our "justice system" hears us too," she wrote alongside the image.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, Zellner revealed how the banner had given her a boost and highlighted the widespread support for Avery on Irish shores.

"We know the Irish understand the abuse of power by the powerful so we appreciate the support of our efforts to undo this manifest injustice," she told the newspaper.

The second series of Making A Murder was released on Netflix last month, putting forward an alternative theory as to who was responsible for Halbach's murder.

Zellner previously took to Twitter to offer up a compelling theory on the possible killer offered up by the lawyer on the hit series.

She believes it paints a clear picture of the man behind the crime.

Zellner also remains hopeful the recent mid-term elections in the US could clear the way for Avery and his nephew Brendan Massey, who was also implicated, to face a new trial or exoneration.

