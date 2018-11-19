Making A Murderer's Kathleen Zellner has message for Irish fans behind 'Free Steven Avery' banner

MAKING A Murderer Season 2 star Kathleen Zellner has sent a message of thanks to the Ireland rugby fans backing her campaign to have Steven Avery released.

The American lawyer has emerged as the star of the true crime documentary's second series, having taken on the case of Avery who is serving life behind bars without parole for the murder of Teresa Halbach - a crime Avery insists he is innocent of.

Zellner's efforts have not gone unnoticed on Irish shores either, with a group of Ireland fans spotted parading a 'Free Steven Avery' banner at the Aviva Stadium during the Republic of Ireland's 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland.

The US attorney took to Twitter to show her appreciation for their support, tweeting an image alongside the caption:

"Aviva banner 'Free Steven Avery'. You make the banner & we will tweet it."

Zellner followed that image up with another, close-up, of the fans with the banner.

"You are hearing us. Let's hope our "justice system" hears us too," she wrote alongside the image.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, Zellner revealed how the banner had given her a boost and highlighted the widespread support for Avery on Irish shores.

"We know the Irish understand the abuse of power by the powerful so we appreciate the support of our efforts to undo this manifest injustice," she told the newspaper.

The second series of Making A Murder was released on Netflix last month, putting forward an alternative theory as to who was responsible for Halbach's murder.

Zellner previously took to Twitter to offer up a compelling theory on the possible killer offered up by the lawyer on the hit series.

1 . On 10/31/05, Scott Tadych visited Bobby at the Avery salvage yard (ASY) around noon. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

2. After Teresa (TH) called the Dassey landline for directions, our suspect contacted her back with the Dassey address. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

3. Teresa arrived at the ASY around 2:30–2:31 p.m. on 10/31/05. Only Bobby and Steven saw her. After completing her photo assignment, she left & turned West on Hwy 147 around 2:38 p.m. Our suspect followed her. Steven was in his trailer. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

4. Our suspect gets TH to pull over. She opened her car's rear cargo door to retrieve her camera, was knocked to the ground and struck with an object. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

5. TH was put in the rear cargo area of the RAV4 and driven back to ASY. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

6. TH's RAV4 was spotted leaving the ASY with an unknown driver at 3:45 p.m. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

7. RAV4 was left by the old dam West of Mishicot on 10/31/05. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

8. 3 witnesses saw RAV4 up to 11/4/05, then it was gone. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

9. Recent investigation shows the RAV4 battery died, so it was replaced in order to move the RAV4 to the ASY. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

10. TH's body was burned in a burn barrel. Dassey burn barrel had human bones. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

11. 60% of bones and 31 teeth missing — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

12. A witness smelled horrible odor of something burning in Manitowoc County gravel pit the evening of 10/31/05. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

13. The Dassey garage was never luminoled or DNA tested. Bobby hung a deer in the Dassey garage on 11/4/05. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

14. Sikikey note—Body burned at smelter 11/4/05, 3 a.m. Tadych worked the night shift at a smelter facility. His nickname: Skinny. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

15. TH's electronics were not burned in Steven's burn barrel; they were burned in Dassey burn barrel. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

16. Suspect knew Steven's finger re-bled on 11/3/05 because he observed it. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

17. Suspect had access to Steven's trailer to remove blood from the sink. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

18. Only our suspect knew the blood in the sink was Steven's and not TH's (this rules out the police). — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

19. Suspect planted blood in RAV4, bones in Steven's burn pit, and TH's electronics in Steven's burn barrel. — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

In conclusion, the killer is the person who had the access and opportunity to plant Steven Avery's fresh blood in Teresa Halbach's car. Use #AskZellner for questions — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) November 15, 2018

She believes it paints a clear picture of the man behind the crime.

Zellner also remains hopeful the recent mid-term elections in the US could clear the way for Avery and his nephew Brendan Massey, who was also implicated, to face a new trial or exoneration.