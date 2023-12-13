Man, 19, charged in connection with fatal stabbing in Dublin
A MAN has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dublin on Monday.

Ionel Nicolae Diaconu, 45, was found injured at a residence in the Castle Park area of Tallaght and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

One man was arrested at the scene, while a second man detained on Tuesday in connection with the investigation has been released without charge.

On Wednesday evening, 19-year-old Eric Farrell appeared at Dublin District Court charged with causing serious harm to Mr Diaconu.

The court heard that Mr Farrell, of Castle Park in Tallaght, made no reply when he was charged this afternoon.

No application for bail was made and Mr Farrell was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday, December 20.

