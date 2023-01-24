Man, 30, charged with murder of 89-year-old patient in Irish hospital

A MAN arrested by Gardaí in connection with an investigation into the death of a man at a Cork hospital has been charged.

Dylan Magee, of Churchfield Green in Cork, was today charged with the murder of 89-year-old Matthew Healy at Mercy University Hospital in Cork city on Sunday, January 22.

Magee, 30, appeared before a sitting of Cork District Court this morning.

Gardaí in Cork continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Healy following the incident which took place shortly after 5.30am on Sunday.

Gardai confirm that a post-mortem examination was conducted this afternoon by Dr Bolster, Office of the State Pathologist, at Cork University Hospital.

Details of the outcome are not being released for operational reasons, the police service confirmed.

A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed and a Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) continues to liaise with Mr Healy’s family.

The scene remains preserved for forensic and technical examination by the Cork City Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.