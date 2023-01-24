Man, 30, charged with murder of 89-year-old patient in Irish hospital
News

Man, 30, charged with murder of 89-year-old patient in Irish hospital

A MAN arrested by Gardaí in connection with an investigation into the death of a man at a Cork hospital has been charged.

Dylan Magee, of Churchfield Green in Cork, was today charged with the murder of 89-year-old Matthew Healy at Mercy University Hospital in Cork city on Sunday, January 22.

Magee, 30, appeared before a sitting of Cork District Court this morning.

Gardaí in Cork continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Healy following the incident which took place shortly after 5.30am on Sunday.

Gardai confirm that a post-mortem examination was conducted this afternoon by Dr Bolster, Office of the State Pathologist, at Cork University Hospital.

Details of the outcome are not being released for operational reasons, the police service confirmed.

A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed and a Garda Family Liaison Officer (FLO) continues to liaise with Mr Healy’s family.

The scene remains preserved for forensic and technical examination by the Cork City Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

See More: Cork, Dylan Magee, Matthe Healy, Mercy University Hospital, Murder

Related

Elderly men who died after suspected attack by fellow hospital patient in Cork is named
News 1 day ago

Elderly men who died after suspected attack by fellow hospital patient in Cork is named

By: Gerard Donaghy

Elderly man dies in Cork hospital following suspected attack by fellow patient
News 2 days ago

Elderly man dies in Cork hospital following suspected attack by fellow patient

By: Gerard Donaghy

Body found in Co. Cork house may have been there for more than two decades
News 1 week ago

Body found in Co. Cork house may have been there for more than two decades

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Harry Potter star leads Irish cast in new play set at height of the Troubles
Entertainment 43 minutes ago

Harry Potter star leads Irish cast in new play set at height of the Troubles

By: Irish Post

Workout not working? Six reasons your New Year fitness plan might be failing
Life & Style 2 hours ago

Workout not working? Six reasons your New Year fitness plan might be failing

By: Irish Post

Easter Rising leader Eamonn Ceannt’s pipes will go on display at music festival
News 3 hours ago

Easter Rising leader Eamonn Ceannt’s pipes will go on display at music festival

By: Irish Post

Irish President Michael D Higgins begins official visit to Senegal
News 3 hours ago

Irish President Michael D Higgins begins official visit to Senegal

By: Irish Post

Irish charity serving Birmingham’s homeless receives 'amazing' funding injection
News 4 hours ago

Irish charity serving Birmingham’s homeless receives 'amazing' funding injection

By: Irish Post