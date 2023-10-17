Man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy pleads not guilty

A 33-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

Jozef Puska, 33, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh in County Offaly, is charged with murdering Ms Murphy.

The 23-year-old was fatally attacked while jogging near Tullamore in January 2022.

Ms Murphy, who taught first class pupils in Durrow National School, also known as Scoil Naomh Colmcille, was well-known in traditional music circles in Ireland and Britain

Yesterday the charge of murder was put to Mr Puska at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin, to which he replied: "Not guilty."

A jury has been sworn in to hear the case, which could last up to five weeks.

The prosecution is expected to begin outlining its case this morning.