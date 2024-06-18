Man and woman arrested after car driven at police officers

A MAN and a woman were arrested after a car was driven at police officers while they policed a parade in Northern Ireland.

The incident occurred at 9pm on June 15 as PSNI officers were performing traffic duties at a parade in the Tattymoyle Road area in Fintona, Co. Tyrone.

“The driver of a black BMW car ignored instructions from officers and swerved the car towards them,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“An officer was forced to jump out of the way of the car while another officer successfully deployed a stinger device to puncture its tyres,” they explained.

“The car drove off but was located a short distance away along the Tattymoyle Road, where a man matching the description of the driver, was located hiding in a hedge by officers from Air Support Unit, who provided support to officers on the ground.”

The man, aged 28, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving with excess alcohol in breath and no driving licence.

He remains in custody.

A 29-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of assault on police and resisting police.

“Thankfully none of our officers were injured as a result of this reckless attack on them,” the PSNI’s Chief Inspector Beverlie Reid said.

“Police officers do not deserve to be targeted in this manner for simply doing their job,” she added.