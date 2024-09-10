Man and woman arrested after man left seriously injured in Derry attack

A MAN and a woman have been arrested after a man was left seriously injured following an assault in Derry.

The incident took place in the Sackville Street area of the city at around 9pm on Friday, September 6, the PSNI confirmed today.

"We received a report at around 9pm that a man was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition at this time,” Detective Inspector Connolly said in a statement issued this morning.

"Following initial enquiries, we have determined that the man sustained the injuries as a result of an assault.

Yesterday, Monday, September 9, a 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested.”

Both people remain in police custody, and police have appealed to anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.

"Our investigation is continuing and I am appealing to anyone who was in the Sackville Street or Strand Road area between 5pm and 9pm on the day and witnessed anything or to anyone with CCTV, dash cam or other footage that could assist enquiries to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1606 06/09/2024,” Det Insp Connolly said.