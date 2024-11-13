Man and woman arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into 'large-scale' money laundering operation
Man and woman arrested in Dublin as part of investigation into 'large-scale' money laundering operation

Gardaí were assisted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Europol (Image: An Garda Síochána)

A MAN and woman have been arrested in Dublin as part of an investigation into an alleged 'large-scale' money laundering operation.

The pair, both aged in their 30s, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at an address in Blackrock.

They are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a garda station in Dublin.

The search was carried out at a property in Blackrock (Image: An Garda Síochána)

The operation was carried out on Tuesday by members of the Economic Crime Unit from the East Division of the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR).

They were assisted by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Europol.

The search was part of an ongoing investigation into a range of alleged offences.

'Hundreds of bank accounts'

"This investigation relates to a large-scale operation of alleged money laundering," read a garda statement.

"Following a number of international complaints into various forms of alleged online fraud, an investigation team was established in the DMR East.

"Suspicious activity was identified in a number of bank accounts involving money transactions from hundreds of bank accounts from over 15 countries across Europe, suspected to be the proceeds of crime and 'money mule' transactions."

Gardaí have, to date, seized in excess of €3.25m in crypto currencies and €20,000 in cash.

Other items of potential evidential value including documents and several digital devices have also been seized.

Gardaí say an incident room has been set up and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed, adding that investigations are ongoing.

