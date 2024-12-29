Lord of the Dance
News

Man and woman due in court charged with St Stephen's Day murder in Co. Down

Mark Dorrian (Image: via PSNI)

A MAN and woman are due in court charged with the murder of a man in Co. Down on St Stephen's Day.

Mark Dorrian, 50, was discovered unconscious at a flat in Newtownards at around 1.50am on December 26.

He died later in hospital having sustained a number of injuries, including head injuries, with three people subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

"A woman aged 33 and a man aged 36 have both been charged with murder and are expected to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court on Monday, December. 30," read a PSNI statement.

A 58-year-old woman has been released unconditionally.

 

