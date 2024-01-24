Man appears in court after being extradited from US over historic indecent assault offences
News

Man appears in court after being extradited from US over historic indecent assault offences

A MAN has appeared in court after he was extradited from the US over historic indecent assault offences.

The 67-year-old, with an address in Massachusetts, was arrested in the States on an international arrest warrant for 12 alleged offences dating back to the 1970s.

He was extradited by officers from the PSNI's International Policing Unit and appeared at Derry Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

No application for bail was made as the accused does not currently have a suitable address.

The man was remanded into custody until January 29 for a bail application, with a preliminary enquiry due to be held on February 13

