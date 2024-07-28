Man appears in court charged with murder of young man in Tallaght

A MAN has appeared in court charged with murder following an incident in Tallaght on Friday.

Patrick Murphy, 36, of Drumcairn Parade in Tallaght appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday charged with murdering 20-year-old Jordan Ronan.

Mr Murphy did not speak during the hearing and has been remanded into custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday, July 31.

Mt Ronan died following an incident in the Drumcairn Estate area of Tallaght between 3am and 4am on Friday, July 26.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out, the results of which have not been released for operational reasons.

A woman in her 30s was arrested on Saturday for alleged offences in connection with the investigation.

She is being detained at a Dublin Garda Station, pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses or those with camera footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact them.

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.