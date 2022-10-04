Man arrested after 63-year-old woman dies in dog attack in Liverpool
News

Man arrested after 63-year-old woman dies in dog attack in Liverpool

A WOMAN in Liverpool has died following a dog attack at a house yesterday, Merseyside Police have said.

The 63-year-old woman had been attacked inside a house on St Brigid's Crescent in Kirkdale and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

She has not been formally identified but her next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Five American bulldogs which were found inside the property were handed over and have been humanely destroyed.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control, and is currently in custody.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said:

“This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”

