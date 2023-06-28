Man arrested after attempted child abduction in Co. Armagh

A MAN has been arrested after an attempted child abduction in Co. Armagh on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Brookehill area of Lurgan, leaving the child shaken but unharmed.

A 33-year-old man who was arrested remains in police custody.

In a statement, the PSNI said it would be increasing proactive patrols in the area.

"Local response officers acted swiftly when we received a report from a concerned member of the public," said Inspector McCullough.

"I would like to commend the reporting party and other members of the local community for their quick actions, which thankfully saw the child returned to its mother.

"Although shaken by the experience, they did not come to any harm.

"I want to reassure locals that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously.

"We have been liaising with community representatives to allay any concerns and will be increasing proactive patrols in the area."

He added: "Our investigation into this incident has begun. The arrested man remains in police custody at this time."