A MAN in his 30s has been arrested following the discovery of a woman's body in Ratoath, Co. Meath.

The body of the woman, who was also in her 30s, was found by gardaí and emergency services at an apartment in River Walk Court at around 6pm on Saturday.

The man, who is being questioned at Ashbourne Garda Station, has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí have appointed a senior investigating officer and an incident room has been established at Ashbourne Garda Station.