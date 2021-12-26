Man arrested after fatal stabbing of mother-of-five on Christmas Eve
Man arrested after fatal stabbing of mother-of-five on Christmas Eve

File photo (Image: RollingNews.ie)

A MAN has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a mother-of-five on Christmas Eve.

The incident took place between 3pm and 4pm in the Park Na Sillogue area of Bray, Co. Wicklow.

The victim, who was aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 40s, who was known to the victim, was arrested and taken to Bray Garda Station.

Wicklow County Councillor Erika Doyle said her thoughts were with the victim's family.

"Shocking news for the community here in Bray district," said the Green Party councillor.

"My thoughts are with the victim's family and friends, the residents of Park na Sillogue and the wider Enniskerry community."

An Garda Síochána have said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident, however have appealed for information.

They particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the Park Na Sillogue area of Bray on the afternoon of December 24.

Anyone with any information in relation to the matter is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

