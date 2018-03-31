Man arrested in connection with 10-year-old killed in Tenerife
A 10-YEAR-OLD boy was killed during the week following a hit-and-run.

The youngster was holidaying with his family before he was struck.

He was rushed to hospital critically injured on Thursday evening but died on Friday.

 

It's believed the hit-and-run happened around 8.30pm on Thursday in a street called Calle Dublin - Dublin Street in English - in Adeje in the south of the island.

The deceased, who died at a hospital in the capital Santa Cruz de Tenerife, was coming out of the Gran Sur shopping centre with his family when he was hit by a vehicle.

He suffered head injuries as well as chest injuries which affected his right lung.

The boy was admitted to an intensive care unit at the University Hospital Nuestra Señora de La Candelaria from another hospital where he was initially taken after being stabilised at the scene.

He is understood to have died early on Friday evening.

The youngster has not been named.

Police say the vehicle behind the hit-and-run, an Alfa Romeo 145, suffered frontal damage.

It is believed the driver fled the scene without getting out of his vehicle to see how the youngster was.

One local took to Twitter today/yesterday (SAT) to say he had already called police to give them the name of someone he suspected.

 

According to The Irish Times, a man understood to be a relative of the owner of the car involved has been arrested by police.

The suspect is currently being questioned by Spanish police after an off-duty police officer spotted the Alfa Romeo 145.

The vehicle has been seized for further investigation.

 

