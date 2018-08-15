Man arrested as gardaí seize drugs, tobacco and cash valued at more than €250,000
(Image: An Garda Síochána)

A MAN in his 50s was arrested after gardaí targeting criminal gangs seized drugs, tobacco and cash valued at around €252,000.

The discovery was made during a search of a business premises off Davis Street, Co. Limerick on Tuesday as part of a joint operation between gardaí and Revenue officers.

During the search, investigators seized approximately €100,000 worth of cannabis and controlled drugs (pending analysis), 170,000 cigarettes and 60kg worth of tobacco with a retail value of €132,000, and approximately €20,000 in cash.

The arrested man, who was detained at the scene, was brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he was held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The search was part of a joint operation between gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick and Revenue officers from the Southern Region.

Speaking at Roxboro Road Garda Station, Superintendent Fergal Patwell said the seizure would hinder criminal activities.

“This is another significant arrest in relation to our ongoing operations targeting organised criminal gangs in Co. Limerick,” he said.

“Drug seizures like we had in today’s operation play a critical role in targeting the livelihood of criminals and reduces their ability to carry out illegal activities.

“It also helps protect communities from the devastating impact of drugs and associated criminality.”

 

