Man arrested in Co. Wicklow over investigation into false social media reports is released without charge
News

Man arrested in Co. Wicklow over investigation into false social media reports is released without charge

File photo (Image: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images)

A MAN who was arrested as part of an investigation into false social media reports has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 40s, had been arrested at a residence in Co. Wicklow on Tuesday over a false online allegation that a bus passenger had behaved inappropriately towards a child.

A search of the same property saw mobile phones and electronic devices seized.

Following the man's release today, gardaí said that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí began an investigation in June after a picture of a man on a bus in Co. Wicklow was circulated online, along with a claim that he had been behaving inappropriately towards a minor.

However, investigating gardaí established that the allegation was 'unfounded and false'.

"The publication and online circulation of this false allegation caused grave stress and anxiety to the person," read a statement from gardaí.

"Furthermore, it generated alarm and concern for public safety within the local community."

Gardaí have added that investigations are ongoing.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Social Media, Wicklow

Related

Man arrested in Co. Louth after car hijacked in Belfast with girl inside
News 2 weeks ago

Man arrested in Co. Louth after car hijacked in Belfast with girl inside

By: Gerard Donaghy

'I wouldn’t be here': Man thanks two gardaí who saved him from drowning in sea in Co. Galway
News 2 weeks ago

'I wouldn’t be here': Man thanks two gardaí who saved him from drowning in sea in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Extradition of man convicted of killing PSNI officer
News 1 month ago

Extradition of man convicted of killing PSNI officer

By: Irish Post

Latest

New Irish dancing academy goes from strength to strength
News 1 day ago

New Irish dancing academy goes from strength to strength

By: Fiona Audley

Arrest made after body of woman found in house
News 1 day ago

Arrest made after body of woman found in house

By: Fiona Audley

Two police officers injured after patrol car rammed
News 1 day ago

Two police officers injured after patrol car rammed

By: Fiona Audley

Irish Government confirms plans to purchase land for new nature reserve
News 1 day ago

Irish Government confirms plans to purchase land for new nature reserve

By: Fiona Audley

Stormont to take over costs of running Derry City Airport from next year
News 1 day ago

Stormont to take over costs of running Derry City Airport from next year

By: Fiona Audley