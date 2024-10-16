Man arrested in Co. Wicklow over investigation into false social media reports is released without charge

A MAN who was arrested as part of an investigation into false social media reports has been released without charge.

The man, aged in his 40s, had been arrested at a residence in Co. Wicklow on Tuesday over a false online allegation that a bus passenger had behaved inappropriately towards a child.

A search of the same property saw mobile phones and electronic devices seized.

Following the man's release today, gardaí said that a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí began an investigation in June after a picture of a man on a bus in Co. Wicklow was circulated online, along with a claim that he had been behaving inappropriately towards a minor.

However, investigating gardaí established that the allegation was 'unfounded and false'.

"The publication and online circulation of this false allegation caused grave stress and anxiety to the person," read a statement from gardaí.

"Furthermore, it generated alarm and concern for public safety within the local community."

Gardaí have added that investigations are ongoing.