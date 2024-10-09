Man arrested in Dublin on suspicion of murder following death of young woman in Belfast

A MAN has been arrested in Dublin on suspicion of murder following the death of a young woman in Belfast.

The body of Mary Ward was discovered by PSNI officers at her home in the city on Tuesday, October 1.

The 22-year-old was last seen alive on Wednesday, September 25 in Dungannon as well as Grand Central Bus Station and Melrose Street in Belfast.

"This afternoon, Wednesday, October 9, 2024, detectives attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, assisted by DMR resources, have arrested a male in his 20s on suspicion of the murder of Mary Ward," read a statement from gardaí.

"The male is detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

"An Garda Síochána has commenced a murder investigation in accordance with provisions under the Criminal Law (Jurisdiction) Act 1976.

"An Garda Síochána continues to work closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland on this investigation."

'Appalled'

Following news of the arrest, a spokesperson for the PSNI said their thoughts were with Ms Ward's family.

"First of all I'd like to express my deepest sympathies to Mary Ward's family and friends who are experiencing unbearable suffering knowing that their loved one was taken from them in such a cruel way," said Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck.

"Our specialist trained Family Liaison Officers are continuing to work with the family, providing support at this very difficult time.

"Whilst our investigation is progressing at pace, we are still working to establish the exact circumstances of Mary's death.

"I am appalled that there has been another murder of a woman in Northern Ireland.

"Mary is the fourth woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland in just six weeks.

"This is simply unacceptable and too many women are losing their lives at the hands of men."

He added: "As a Police Service we recently revised our Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan and adopted the new national framework to align our response to this violence with that of terrorism and serious and organised crime.

"The level of violence and loss in Northern Ireland demands nothing less.

"We are absolutely determined that we will be relentless in our pursuit of the perpetrators and cannot allow another woman to die as a result of violence at the hands of men."