Man arrested in wake of alleged incident on Armagh GAA trip
File photo (Image: Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile via Getty Images)

A MAN has been arrested in the wake of an alleged incident on an Armagh GAA trip to America.

The Orchard County marked their first All-Ireland success in 22 years with a trip to Miami in November, with the travelling party believed to have numbered around 100 people.

The PSNI said today they had arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

"He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries," added the statement.

Armagh GAA have yet to comment on the reports, however, a solicitor said that a client of his had voluntarily presented himself to police on Tuesday.

"My client voluntarily presented himself to the PSNI yesterday to be interviewed," said Patrick Higgins from Donnelly and Wall Solicitors.

"He co-operated fully with the PSNI in the initial stages of the investigation.

"He is innocent of all charges and vows to do everything in his power to clear his name."

According to the BBC, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said on Monday that the force would wait to be approached by other jurisdictions before acting.

However, the Irish News reports this evening that police in Miami have not received a report of an alleged assault.

