Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car collides with pedestrians in Co. Down

POLICE have charged a man with attempted murder after a car collided with pedestrians in Co. Down.

The incident occurred on Main Street in Millisle shortly after 11pm on Saturday and saw two people taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Alliance North Down MLA Connie Egan said her thoughts were with the injured pair as she condemned the 'reckless' incident.

Police received a report at around 11.05pm that a vehicle had collided with a number of pedestrians outside licensed premises on Main Street, Millisle.

"It was reported that the vehicle involved turned around and drove past the licensed premises again before making off from the scene," said Detective Inspector Oonagh Ryan.

"Officers, along with colleagues from NIAS, attended the scene and two people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which have been described as serious.

"The vehicle was located a short time later outside Walkers Lane, Millisle.

"One man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a number of driving offences; he is currently in police custody."

Speaking on Sunday, Ms Egan urged anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators.

"This is incredibly concerning to hear about, and the lack of regard for the safety of others shown by whoever is responsible is as callous as it is shocking," she said.

"We can only be grateful no one was killed by this kind of reckless behaviour, however my thoughts are with those who were injured in the attack, and I hope they have all the support they need to make a speedy recovery.

"I would encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may help the police in their investigations to please reach out and get in touch with them without delay."

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who has relevant camera footage, is asked to contact 101, quoting reference CW 1805 of April 17.